Man buries ‘device’ in Kelowna Park, another is bear maced, both arrested

City Park was closed in downtown Kelowna after a police situation unfolded last night

Kelowna RCMP closed City Park Tuesday evening after responding to reports of a stabbing near the front entrance to City Park on Abbott Street, but upon arrival, RCMP found a different situation.

There was no stabbing. A man had been bear maced, and another man—matching the description of the suspect—was seen burying an unknown object near the beachfront public washrooms. Both men were taken into police custody for different reasons.

“Police officers who were first on scene pursued the suspect, believed to be armed with a knife, on foot towards the water,” Kelowna RCMP spokesperson Jesse O’Donaghey said.

“According to bystanders, the suspect fell from his bike and was observed burying an unknown item in the vicinity of the the beachfront public washrooms, before being taken into police custody without further incident.”

Police evacuated the park and cordoned off the immediate area while RCMP consulted with the BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU).

The item, which is believed to be a smoke grenade, was removed from the park.

The 26-year-old Kelowna man faces potential charges as the investigation is ongoing.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries after being bear maced. He too, was taken into police custody after being identified as a suspect accused of stealing a cellphone during a confrontation.

