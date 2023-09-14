Man, boy escape to safety after Molotov cocktails tossed at B.C. home

A man and his 10-year-old son escaped an arson fire at their Castlegar home thanks to some alert neighbours.

Around 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, a resident in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue saw fire coming from his neighbour’s property and quickly called emergency services.

The neighbours then went to the house and began to extinguish the flames from the outside. They were able to keep the fire from spreading and damage to the house and surrounding area was kept to a minimum.

The two occupants of the home exited the house uninjured.

While fighting the fire, the neighbours saw what they believed were molotov cocktails, according to Castlegar RCMP.

The Castlegar Fire Department and the RCMP inspected the scene and confirmed the fire was a result of suspect(s) throwing incendiary devices onto the property.

Police have seized evidence to support the investigation and conducted neighbourhood enquiries to identify witnesses to the crime.

They are continuing to investigate and request anyone with information to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

