May is Motorcycle Safety Month in Alberta. (File photo)

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

RCMP say a man who was banging on the main entrance of the detachment in Fort Chipewyan in northern Alberta on Thursday night was shot and injured by an officer.

It was just before midnight and the building was closed.

An officer had responded to the disturbance and a second Mountie who was off-duty saw what was going on and came to help.

Police say it was during an altercation that one of the officers discharged a firearm.

The suspect sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transferred to hospital for treatment.

Neither officer was hurt.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, which reviews serious actions involving police, is investigating.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. RCMP appoints new commanding officer
Next story
No contact order approved between accused South Okanagan killer and his ex-wife

Just Posted

Okanagan Military Tattoo commemorates D-Day

The sixth annual Okanagan Military Tattoo takes place on July 27 and 28

Gerding: First-hand impact of D-Day fading with time

“June 6, 1944, was a crucial turning point in the Second World War.”

Another bear sighting in Peachland

A bear was spotted on Sutherland Road

Keep your coins, parking in Kelowna to go change free

City to install 60 new parking pay stations

West Kelowna air cadets celebrate end of training

West Kelowna cadets celebrated the end of their training year last weekend.

Former hockey player now biking the globe for mental health

Ryan Phillips stops in Salmon Arm during journey to raise awareness

Highest honours for regional district Parks director

Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Parks director receives prestigious award

Penticton aviation student in semi finals of Maxim Cover Girl contest

Brandi Hansen could be Canada’s next Maxim Cover Girl Canada

Man banging on Alberta RCMP detachment door shot by officer

The incident happened just before midnight and the building was closed

No contact order approved between accused South Okanagan killer and his ex-wife

John Brittain is accused of shooting and killing his ex-wife’s neighbours

Suspicious vehicle at South Okanagan school prompts warning

Penticton elementary school sends out warning to parents

EDITORIAL: Dedication to Summerland’s Action Festival

Many volunteers and organizers have created an amazing event

Summerland plumbing company focuses on customer relations

Edgewater Plumbing was started four years ago

VIDEO: Semi-truck nearly clips car turning left on B.C. highway

WARNING: Explicit language used. Viewer discretion is advised.

Most Read