Two vehicle crash at Highways 33 and 97 in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

Man assessed on scene following rear-end crash at Highways 33 and 97 in Kelowna

The fire department, RCMP, and paramedics responded to the crash

A man is being assessed on the scene of a two-vehicle accident at Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna.

Kelowna firefighters and paramedics are on scene of a crash where a commercial truck hit a car.

One lane of Highway 33 eastbound is closed to traffic and the left lane of Highway 97 is partially blocked.

RCMP also responded.

