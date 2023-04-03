Man assessed on scene following rear-end crash at Highways 33 and 97 in Kelowna

The fire department, RCMP, and paramedics responded to the crash

Two vehicle crash at Highways 33 and 97 in Kelowna. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

A man is being assessed on the scene of a two-vehicle accident at Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna.

Kelowna firefighters and paramedics are on scene of a crash where a commercial truck hit a car.

One lane of Highway 33 eastbound is closed to traffic and the left lane of Highway 97 is partially blocked.

RCMP also responded.

Breaking – left lane is partially blocked on Harvey Avenue at Highway 33 in #Kelowna because of a two vehicle crash. One of the drivers is being treated by emergency services. @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/7oxJ03wHwp — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) April 3, 2023

