Penticton RCMP have arrested a man involved in an alleged theft of a taxi. (File photo)

Man arrested in Penticton after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

34-year-old Tyler Lemire charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault

Penticton RCMP arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver and stole his vehicle. The man was arrested not far from where the crime occurred.

On Sunday (March 15) at approximately 11:30 p.m. a local taxi driver reported to police that he had been assaulted by a man who proceeded to steal his taxi.

The taxi driver was parked near Skaha Lake Rd. and Green Ave. West at the time of the incident.

READ MORE: Fatal collision south of Okanagan Falls

When front-line officers and Police Dog Services responded to the call they were able to locate the stolen taxi only a few blocks from where the incident occurred.

Nearby, a man, identified by police as 34-year-old Tyler Lemire was located. RCMP found evidence related to the robbery on Lemire and he was subsequently arrested.

Lemire was held in custody and appeared in court on March 16th, where he was formally charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault.

He is set to appear next on March 18 for Judicial Interim Release.

READ MORE: Online crime reporting coming to Penticton

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Daycares to remain open – for now – but COVID-19 could change that: Horgan
Next story
Pedal through the pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Just Posted

Virus panic hits Lake Country Food Bank

The food bank is low on supplies as more residents ask for assistance

Two-vehicle collision on Rutland Road in Kelowna

RCMP and an ambulance attended the scene but no injuries were reported

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

The changes do not affect 911 service or calls to the non-emergency police line

Pedal through the pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Cycling is a great form of exercise and an eco-friendly means of transportation

B.C. RCMP taking precautions as COVID-19 pandemic grows

RCMP is continuing to work closely with local, provincial and national health agencies

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

BC Liquor Stores to remain open, for now, despite COVID-19

Stores will adhere to ‘rigorous cleaning measures’ to lower the risk of infection

Man arrested in Penticton after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, stealing cab

34-year-old Tyler Lemire charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, theft under $5000 and assault

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

Canoe carving project helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nations’ culture

Hundreds of students have helped to carve out the two canoes in West Kelowna

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Most Read