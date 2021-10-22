Man arrested in early morning assault in Vernon

A 44-year-old man was arrested after a woman was assaulted near a Vernon liquor store on 27th Street Friday, Oct. 21, around 12:45 a.m. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)

A 44-year-old man is in custody after assaulting a woman early Friday morning near a liquor store in Vernon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the intersection of 27th Street and 43rd Avenue around 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 22 across from MacDonald Park.

A woman was found suffering from an injury from an assault.

The suspect and the victim were believed to have been interacting for a period of time prior to the assault.

The man, who was arrested sometime after the incident, remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

