(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Man arrested for stealing poppy donation boxes in downtown Kelowna

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 13, 2022

A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing poppy donation boxes from banks in downtown Kelowna.

On Monday, Nov. 8, Kelowna RCMP responded to a report that a poppy donation box had been stolen from a bank on Ellis Street. The suspect entered the ban, stole the box from the counter and exited the bank with it.

The suspect struck again the next day by stealing a poppy donation box from another bank on Ellis Street. The same suspect entered the bank asking for directions, then stole the box from the counter and ran out the door with it.

Mounties located the suspect shortly after. A 24-year-old man from Kelowna was arrested and released to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on Jan. 13, 2022, on two counts of theft under $5,000.

READ MORE: Unleashed dog attack on deer in Kelowna park leads to charges against owner

@paulatr12
paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelowna

Previous story
Métis Nation, Terry Fox Foundation partner to create new sash to honour Canadian hero
Next story
Teenage boy, 17, killed in single-vehicle overnight crash in Langley

Just Posted

A public meeting about Enderby schools will be held Monday at 7 p.m. at M.V. Beattie Elementary. (photo submitted)
COVID-19 exposures at 8 Vernon, Lumby schools

The Splatsin Workplace Vaccination Policy has been approved by band council, meaning all employees, contractors, and elected officials will have to provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 30.(Canadian Press - file photo)
Splatsin council approves vaccination mandate

Spider-Island, filmed in Vernon, comes to the Towne Theatre Nov. 17 for three showings in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association. (Contributed)
Spider-Man back at the big screen, starring Vernon

A fire that destroyed the North Valley Gymnastics Club Oct. 31 has now been deemed suspicious. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: Vernon gymnastics fire deemed suspicious