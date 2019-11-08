Man arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles in West Kelowna

Reports of thefts from vehicles were made by residents in Glenrosa

A 20-year-old Kelowna man is in police custody after allegedly breaking into vehicles in the Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

Police were called to 3300 block of McGee Court, about 9 a.m. Friday, after receiving a reports of a theft from a vehicle.

Officers managed to track down a suspect and arrest him. Charges have been forwarded against the individual however they have not been laid.

Residents in the area took to social media to voice their frustration with recent thefts in the area. One woman said at least two men were seen near her home in Glenrosa, early Friday morning, apparently checking doors of homes and vehicles.

Another social media user claims vehicles are constantly broken into in the neighbourhood or windows are smashed.

