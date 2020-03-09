Man arrested following Kelowna assault

A 36-year-old man has been taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a 39-year-old security guard in Kelowna, according to Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP said they responded to the assault on March 6 at 5:12 p.m. at a parking lot at 1835 Dilworth Drive in Kelowna.

RCMP said the security guard was allegedly struck by the man during the incident, leaving him with minor injuries. RCMP said the suspect was arrested on scene.

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information on the assault, they’re asked to call Kelowna RCMP.

RCMP said the name of the suspect isn’t being released at this time and that the investigation remains ongoing.

