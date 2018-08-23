Kamloops Mounties had a house on Royal Avenue surrounded for about five hours on Wednesday night (Aug. 22). (Kimberley Webster/Contributed KTW)

Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

Mounties cordoned off the area and used a police negotiator

  • Aug. 23, 2018 9:10 a.m.
  • News

––Kamloops This Week

A five-hour standoff in North Kamloops began after Mounties were told someone was being held against their will in a house.

Cpl. Jodi Shelkie said police received information on Wednesday afternoon that a person was being confined to a house in the 400-block of Royal Avenue.

As a result, Mounties cordoned off the area, called in the emergency response team and employe the use of a police negotiator, evacuating some neighbours from their homes in the process.

Shelkie said officers managed to call out several people from the home — including the the person allegedly being held against their will — but a man remained inside and refused to leave.

The man, a 25-year-old Kamloops resident known to police, was finally arrested just after 11 p.m. Charges are pending.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau pledges to close gaps between cities, First Nations on wildfires

Just Posted

Air quality rating at high risk for Okanagan-Shuswap

Air quality measurement for the region in classified as unhealthy

Threat prompts evacuation of Kelowna retirement home

The investigation into the alleged threat remains active and ongoing at this time.

Shift in weather pattern may not ease Okanagan haze

Rain is anticipated on Thursday but not enough to alleviate smoke in the Okanagan

Poor air quality cancels Kelowna Dragon Boat Festival

The Kelowna Dragon Boat Club decided to cancel the weekend event due to wildfire smoke

Kelowna country musician debuts second album in West Kelowna

“I love all kinds of music, but my sound is known as traditional roots with a modern country twist.”

Big Island feels the effects of approaching Hurricane Lane

Hurricane Lane could be the most powerful storm to hit Hawaii since Hurricane Iniki in 1992

Man arrested following 5-hour standoff with B.C. RCMP

Mounties cordoned off the area and used a police negotiator

Trudeau pledges to close gaps between cities, First Nations on wildfires

Municipalities work with province on wildfires, while First Nations are federal responsibility

Hiking reservations pitched for B.C. parks in danger of being ‘loved to death’

Politicians, conservationists are seeking new ways to balance protecting environment with tourism

Man who killed mother and sister had no apparent terror tie

The Islamic State group swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack in France

Trump denies wrongdoing, says Cohen is making up stories

Trump calls Cohen just a “part-time attorney”

Toronto Maple Leafs hire Hayley Wickenheiser for front-office role

Wickenheiser attended the Leafs’ development camp as a guest coach in June

Supreme Court dismisses Burnaby’s case against Trans Mountain pipeline

Thousands of people have rallied in protest against the pipeline

North Okanagan village says thanks to firefighters

Lumby Chamber of Commerce hosts dinner and a movie night outdoors for fire crews, volunteers

Most Read