Man arrested at Kamloops hotel following sounds of woman screaming

Kamloops RCMP had to follow the sounds of a woman screaming after reports of a stabbing

The sound of a woman screaming and something about a stabbing lead Kamloops RCMP to a hotel, Monday morning.

Officers arrived at a hotel at about 10:15 a.m. on the 300-block of St. Paul Street following the report of screaming. However, no room number was provided and police had to search two floors to find the source of the scream.

It was discovered no stabbing occurred. A man was arrested for multiple offences, including assault, breach, and forcible confinement. He remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court later on Tuesday.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to please contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and reference file 2021-14193.

