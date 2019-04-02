Langara College in Vancouver (Wikimedia Commons)

Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Vancouver college

Vancouver police say the man in his 20s was eventually arrested by transit police in Surrey

A man has been arrested following a suspicious fire and subsequent building evacuation at Langara College.

Students were ordered to leave buildings on the Vancouver campus just before noon on Monday, police said.

After speaking with witnesses, officers determined a suspect had entered the college with incendiary devices, and may have lit one or more fires before fleeing.

Officers found a number of suspicious devices over the course of the afternoon, with a search continuing into the evening.

A male suspect was later identified and arrested in Surrey by Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

The man, in his 20s, remains in custody. His name will not be released unless charges are laid.

Anyone with information on the fires is asked to call Vancouver police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
