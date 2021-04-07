(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Man arrested after car theft in Vernon

According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business

A 32-year-old man is in custody and is facing a number of potential charges after Vernon RCMP tracked a stolen vehicle and arrested the driver on Monday (April 5).

Police said that they received a report of a vehicle theft in the 3000-block of 29th Avenue at approximately 1:50 p.m. on Monday. According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business.

“It only took seconds before a thief took advantage of this opportunity and drove away in the truck,” said Cst. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan’s RCMP media relations officer. “The owner came out to find the vehicle gone and immediately reported it to police.”

The owner’s cell phone was still in the vehicle, which allowed for the police to track the car as it made its way east on Highway 6. RCMP Air Services unit located the vehicle and continued to track it until it made a stop on a forest service road.

“Officers from the Nakusp RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services converged on the vehicle and arrested the driver without incident,” said Terleski.

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies
Next story
Paying it forward: Good Samaritan replaces Kelowna cyclist’s stolen bike

Just Posted

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
One death linked to Vernon hospital outbreak

13 test positive for virus in Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 3 outbreak: IH

The RCMP Air Services unit was dispatched to track a stolen vehicle from Vernon April 5, 2021. (BC RCMP image)
Helicopter, cellphone used to track stolen Vernon vehicle: RCMP

32-year-old arrested; faces potential criminal charges after ‘crime of opportunity’

Shuswap Lodge residents received some hand-drawn portraits and biographies from students at Vernon Christian School, after pairing up with the little buddies via Zoom and getting to know each other. (VCS photo)
Vernon students pencil in time for Salmon Arm seniors

Kids buddy up with retirement home residents over Zoom

SilverStar Mountain Resort has closed its winter season. The Star hopes to open for its summer season June 25. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Vernon ski resort shuts down for season

SilverStar Mountain Resort hoping summer season equally as successful as winter

Elizabeth Gaynor moved to Heaton Place in Armstrong last year. (Contributed)
Armstrong resident defies adversity with resilience and determination

Elizabeth Gaynor is a resident of Heaton Place Retirement Community

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

A new study finds social media has made one in five Canadians lose sleep and become more sedentary. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Social media has robbed one in five Canadians of sleep

Ninety per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 34 use social media

Direct-support staff who support individuals with developmental disabilities – including many involved with Semiahmoo House Society in South Surrey – should be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, says the head of UNITI. (File photo)
Support workers for those with disabilities left behind in B.C. vaccine-rollout ‘oversight’

UNITI CEO Doug Tennant says misunderstanding is putting vulnerable people at greater risk

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

According to a new study, 71 per cent of Canadians carers – those looking after a family member or friend with a disability, illness or frailty – are battling unprecedented fatigue. (Black Press Media files)
Unpaid caregivers in Canada feeling more burned out than ever: New report

70% of caregivers reported added mental and physical fatigue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Riley Conner poses with his new bike near Okanagan Lake on April 6. (Aaron Hemens - Capital News)
Paying it forward: Good Samaritan replaces Kelowna cyclist’s stolen bike

‘This was something good that came out of something bad’

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Man arrested after car theft in Vernon

According to RCMP, the owner of the vehicle left their vehicle unattended after making a brief stop at a business

Wild ARC and the BC SPCA highlighted ways we can keep baby birds safe this spring, as nesting season is in full effect from March to July. (Photo from the Wild ARC Facebook Page)
B.C. wildlife groups hatch tips on keeping baby birds safe this spring

Your guide on what to look for when you encounter a stray baby bird

Most Read