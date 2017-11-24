Man and woman sent to hospital in Highway 33 accident

Kelowna - The accident occurred yesterday and closed a lane of traffic

Three vehicles sustained significant damage, while a man and a woman were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries they suffered in a collision Thursday afternoon.

On Nov. 23, at 1:42 p.m., RCMP received a report of a collision which involved three motor vehicles on Highway 33 near Daves Road in the Joe Riche area of Kelowna.

Police spoke to vehicle occupants and independent witnesses of the collision at the scene and learned that a westbound green Jeep Liberty failed to keep right, crossed the centre line and collided nearly head on with an eastbound grey Toyota Tacoma pickup, said Kelowna RCMP.

The operator of an eastbound black Chevrolet Equinox was unable to stop in time and collided with the Toyota pickup truck, which had spun out of control after the initial impact.

The driver of the Jeep Liberty, a 31-year-old Kelowna man, who police believe may have fallen asleep behind the wheel, was charged under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. He was transported by BC Ambulance to the hospital for a full medical assessment and treatment of what RCMP believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, a 33-year-old Kelowna man, and his three passengers were medically assessed and released at the scene by emergency paramedics, according to RCMP.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox, a 34-year-old Kelowna woman, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

All three vehicles sustained major damage and were towed from the scene.

“The outcome of this crash could have been much worse, had the driver of the Toyota Tacoma not taken evasive action to avoid a head-on collision at highway speeds,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

 

Credit: Contributed

