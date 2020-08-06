Man allegedly wielding knife at Kelowna Superstore arrested

The 29-year-old Kelowna man has been released on strict conditions for a future court date

The Kelowna RCMP arrested a man on Tuesday evening (Aug. 4) after reports he was aggressively wielding a knife and assaulted somebody in the Superstore parking lot.

Officers flooded the area around 6 p.m. and the suspect was arrested without incident.

“Investigation showed that the suspect had approached another man and allegedly assaulted him,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP. “Fortunately, the knife was not used in the assault, and the victim did not suffer significant injuries as a result of the incident.”

The 29-year-old Kelowna man has been released on strict conditions for a future court date. The matter will be submitted to the BC Prosecution Service for review.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 . Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

