Man allegedly takes sneaky photos of woman in Lake Country

Lake Country RCMP look for man driving a charcoal grey SUV

Lake Country RCMP are seeking public assistance to identify an unknown man who is believed to have been snapping photographs of a woman who was walking alone on Sunday evening.

Police received reports at 9:11 on Sunday night of a suspicious encounter where a man driving a charcoal grey SUV, believed to possibly be a Ford Explorer, pulled over ahead of where the woman was walking alone. To avoid the encounter, she changed course and walked down an alley way.

“As the woman stood in the alley, the suspect vehicle drove alongside her and seemingly snapped a photograph of her with an electronic device,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “In an effort to get away and out of sight, the woman fled on food westbound along Davidson Road and turned onto Artela Road.”

The woman, fearing for her safety, ran to a nearby house and called her spouse to pick her up. Police were informed of the situation approximately 45 minutes later. The SUV was last seen travelling towards Okanagan Centre Road East.

The suspect is described as a:

  • 5 feet 8 inches
  • 220 pounds
  • man in his 50s
  • large build.
  • He was described as bald, clean shaven and was seen wearing a blue jacket

RCMP ask that anyone with additional information that could help in their ongoing investigation to contact Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288, or call Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, or online at crimestoppers.net.

