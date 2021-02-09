In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)

Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

In the second incident involving someone allegedly refusing to wear a mask and assaulting an employee in Vancouver in a week, police arrested another suspect Monday (Feb. 8).

The 36-year-old man in question is said to have spat in the face of an employee of a convenience store near Seymour and Dunsmuir streets.

The suspect was declined service unless he donned a mask, as mandated by current public health orders. This sparked a physical altercation between the men.

“No employee deserves to be assaulted for simply following the health orders set in place,” said Cst. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department. “It’s yet again another selfish action and senseless assault that continues to go on in our city.”

The man fled the store but was located and arrested by police. Assault charges have been recommended to Crown counsel.

Visintin warns that anyone who refuses to wear a mask indoors, in a public space, could face fines of as much as $230.

RELATED: Anti-masker accused of threatening Vancouver employee with baton after stealing apple


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusVancouver police

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Zoning change request denied at Summerland Waterfront Resort
Next story
Compost collection plan ripens in Vernon

Just Posted

Seventeen-year-old Chelsea Roszell returned to class Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, after suffering a life-threatening stroke in November 2020. (Wendy Mcghghy - Vernon & Area Community Forum Facebook)
Vernon teen back in class after life-threatening stroke

‘She is a fighter,’ mom says of daughter on road to recovery

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
47 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

No new deaths were reported, leaving the region’s death toll at 81

Compost collection bins, similar to these Salmon Arm ones, are the largest cost of a curbside pickup program, which Vernon is hoping to secure with a grant. (File photo)
Compost collection plan ripens in Vernon

Household program pushed forward, grant dependent

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon on Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $213,000 toward her expenses. (Contributed)
Fundraiser for injured Lake Country woman reaches #1 cause in Canada

More than $213K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

BC Timber Sales is pausing plans to log four per cent of the Rose Swanson Mountain area that was designated as sensitive in 1997. (Madison Reynolds photo) BC Timber Sales is pausing plans to log four per cent of the Rose Swanson Mountain area that was designated as sensitive in 1997. (Madison Reynolds photo)
Province pauses plans to log Rose Swanson Mountain area in Armstrong

Decision comes after local government, 23,000 residents voiced opposition

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

The West Kelowna Shelter Society operates out of the Westbank United Church. (Phil McLachlan - West K News)
Enough shelter spaces as temperatures dip in Kelowna, West Kelowna

Local advocates say this is thanks to collaboration between various agencies

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Penticton police officers deal with double the case load compared to every other B.C. jurisdiction. They are getting burned out and frustrated, said Supt. Brian Hunter to city council Feb. 2, 2021. (Western News file photo)
Drugs, guns, cash and resisting arrest: Two weeks in the life of a Penticton cop

Penticton RCMP detail recent rash of crime, dangerous behavior

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

Adam Blair, who is the general manager and executive professional at Talking Rock Golf Resort near Chase has added president of the PGA of BC to his list of titles. (Submitted)
Talking Rock golf pro Adam Blair named PGA of BC president

Blair already serves as the executive pro and general manager of the renowned course near Chase

A zoning text amendment affecting the Summerland Waterfront Resort was denied by Summerland council on Feb. 8, 2021. The requested change would have allowed people to live at the resort year-round. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Zoning change request denied at Summerland Waterfront Resort

Change would have allowed owners to live at resort year-round

Most Read