Man allegedly sets fire to South Okanagan RCMP detachment with officers inside

An Osoyoos man is charged with arson following a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment July 25.

A 28-year-old Osoyoos man is in custody pending a psychiatric evaluation in connection with a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment.

According to police, Joseph McArthur-Pereira appeared in B.C. Provincial Court in Penticton charged with arson endangering life and mischief causing danger to life.

Cpl. Dave Smith of the Osoyoos detachment said at approximately 9:30 p.m. on July 25, two on-duty officers smelled smoke and when they went outside to investigate. They found the main entrance and front wall of the building was on fire.

READ MORE: RCMP spike belts help nab alleged Okanagan truck thieves

He added the person who reportedly started the fire had used a jerry can of gasoline to start the blaze.

When police went out a passerby was already using water from his RV to try and put it out.

Smith said while police were outside, McArthur-Pereira allegedly returned with a box of wood and was taken into custody.

“The building sustained minimal damage, although the potential for serious damage and injuries was significant as the fire had already started to creep under the front door into the waiting area,” said Smith in a news release.

READ MORE: Police investigate Osoyoos boating accident leaving two men dead

Mounties said the exact motive is unknown, although Osoyoos RCMP have had several recent dealings with McArthur-Pereira.

The investigation is continuing and the suspect’s next court appearance is Aug. 21.

A 28-year-old Osoyoos man is in custody pending a psychiatric evaluation in connection with a fire at the Osoyoos RCMP detachment the night of July 25.
According to police Joseph McArthur-Pereira, appeared in BC Provincial Court in Penticton the following day charged with arson endangering life and mischief causing danger to life.
Cpl. Dave Smith of the Osoyoos detachment said at approximately 9:30 p.m. that night two, on-duty officers smelled smoke and when they went outside to investigate the found the main entrance and front wall of the building was on fire.
He added the person who reportedly started the fire had used a jerry can of gasoline to start the blaze.
When police went out a passerby was already using water from his RV to try and put it out.
While police were outside the suspect is said to have returned with a box of wood, “presumably to add to the fire” and was taken into custody.
The building sustained minimal damage although the potential for serious damage and injuries was significant as the fire had already started to creep under the front door into the waiting area,” said Smith in a news release.
At this time police say the exact motive is unknown although Osoyoos RCMP have had several recent dealing with McArthur-Pereira.
The investigation is continuing and the suspect’s next court appearance is Aug. 21.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Campfire doused in North Okanagan
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Just Posted

Kelowna’s creative sector has more than doubled since ‘09, according to report

Kelowna’s culture sector thriving

Lake Country Night Picnic will have music, art, food and dogs

The annual event will take place on Aug. 16

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny clear skies expected

Your weather forecast for Monday, July 29th, 2019.

Carr’s Landing artists talk about their annual art tour

As the first weekend of the annual tour closes, artists reflect on the community event

Have you ever wanted to insult someone politely?

The latest Twitter trend may have some tips and tricks for you

VIDEO: What’s your favourite beach in the South Okanagan?

Penticton residents reveal their favourite beaches in the South Okanagan

Chief electoral officer decides to stick with voting day amid religious concerns

Election day falls on Shemini Atzeret, a day on which Orthodox Jews are not permitted to work, vote or campaign

Tales from the past: An Okanagan Haiku Master

As told by Brian Wilson from an interview with Ruth Koyama

Efforts focused on ground attack at Richter Mountain wildfire in Similkameen

Monday’s suppression efforts will be focused on the ground

LETTER: Hardy Falls an impressive spot for a hike

Improvements at creek near Peachland were done well

All paws on deck for when PAW Patrol comes to the South Okanagan

PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure is coming to the South Okanagan Events Centre

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

Campfire doused in North Okanagan

Unattended campfire was found Sunday at Charcoal Creek camp

Women take spotlight at Salmon Arm Roots and Blues

Shuswap festival proudly features top female Canadian talent

Most Read