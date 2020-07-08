Salmon Arm Law Courts. (File photo)

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire sentenced for bail breach

Sentencing for arson to take place later this month in BC Supreme Court

The man accused of setting fire to the 7-Eleven store in Salmon Arm has been sentenced regarding a breach of his bail conditions.

Kenneth Robert LaForge, born in 1980, was found guilty in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on July 6 of breaching a bail condition and was sentenced to one day in jail.

According to court documents, on June 6, 2019, LaForge failed to comply with a condition not to possess or consume alcohol, drugs or any other intoxicating substance except in accordance with a medical prescription.

He was arrested and subsequently returned to custody.

Read more: Man charged in connection to Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire seeks bail

Read more: Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire pleads not guilty to breach of bail

LaForge has been in custody since then as he awaits sentencing on charges of arson damaging property and mischief under $5,000, to which he pleaded guilty.

The 7-Eleven was boarded up and eventually torn down following the incident on Aug. 24, 2018. A fire erupted after he drove a vehicle into the front of the store.

The sentencing will take place in B.C. Supreme Court in Kamloops. LaForge will return to court on July 13.


newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtfire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check
Next story
Nearly 11 million Canadians have received COVID-19 financial aid, Trudeau says

Just Posted

Morning Start: There are over 200 dead bodies on Mount Everest

Your morning start for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Sad ending in case of missing Vernon senior

Body of Wayne Orser found floating in Okanagan Lake Tuesday, July 7

North Okanagan district shifts attention to wildfire season

FireSmart, Grab-and-Go Bags and emergency planning among tips for wildfire preparedness

Vernon police deem car fire ‘suspicious’

A vehicle was fully involved last night on 24th Avenue, cause still unknown

Lake Country home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Nearly 11 million Canadians have received COVID-19 financial aid, Trudeau says

Trudeau says cost of doing nothing would be much higher

Man accused in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven fire sentenced for bail breach

Sentencing for arson to take place later this month in BC Supreme Court

Surrey in rare position to redefine policing amid calls for defunding

The wheels were set in motion for the new police service in 2018

Aces aplenty at Okanagan golf course

Vernon Golf and Country Club has 14 recorded holes-in-one since April 30

Fraser Valley woman complains of violent RCMP takedown during wellness check

Mounties respond that she was not co-operating during Mental Health Act apprehension

B.C. sees 12 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Three outbreaks exist in health-care settings

Lost dog swims Columbia River multiple times searching for home

The dog was missing from his Castlegar home for three days.

Booze on beach extended through summer in Penticton

Pilot project will stay in place until Oct. 15

COVID-19: B.C. promotes video-activated services card

Mobile app allows easier video identity verification

Most Read