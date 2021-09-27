The crash occurred March 22, 2019. File photo

The crash occurred March 22, 2019. File photo

Man accused in fatal crash near Hedley to appear in court

Pre trial conference scheduled for Andrey Malyshev

A man alleged to be at fault in an accident that caused the death of a young mother was to appear in Penticton court Monday Sept. 27 for a pretrial conference.

Andrey Malyshev is charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, related to a crash that occured on Highway 3 near Hedley, March 22, 2019.

Police did not identify the woman who died, however friends told The Spotlight she had two small children, and she was on her way to work at Copper Mountain Mine in Princeton, a job she had just started.

