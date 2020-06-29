Two bears were spotted walking the cliffs above the Okanagan Rail Trail in the Vernon area Saturday, June 27, 2020. (David Ellis - Contributed)

Mama bear and cubs spotted on rail trail in Lake Country

District of Lake Country reminds trail users and residents we reside, play in bear habitat

The District of Lake Country is reminding residents that “we live, work and play in the natural habitat of bears,” after four bears were seen on the Okanagan Rail Trail Monday morning.

“A momma (sic) bear and three cubs was observed around Kilometre 22 on the Okanagan Rail Trail walking back and forth between the orchards and Wood Lake,” the district said in a Facebook post, reminding residents and trail users to be aware of their surroundings.

A Facebook user shared her photo of a bear and her “chunky” cub to a Lake Country community forum.

“OK, this is getting is silly now,” wrote Maria Isaacs. “First my husband sees a bear and cub on his walk last week on the Raptor Trail and now mama and her cub are walking… on Lake Hill Way.”

“”She was making her way down the trail towards the Raptor Trail,” she wrote. “Mama looked quite thin, but her cub looked chunky. Please don’t forget to take a bell and bear spray if you are out walking.”

Sharing resources from WildSafeBC, the district suggests talking or singing, loudly, to avoid surprising bears and be aware of your surroundings — and avoid using headphones.

“Keep pets leashed or under control,” the post reads. “In a review of black bear attacks, dogs were involved in over 50 per cent of black bear inflicted injuries on humans. Dogs may be perceived as a potential threat or prey.”

Bear bells aren’t recommended by WildSafeBC as the high-pitched tinkle sound does not travel as far and is not recognized as a human-made sound.

Two bears were also seen on the Okanagan Rail Trail above the cliffs around the three-kilometre mark on the north end, Saturday, June 27.

READ MORE: Bears hike Rail Trail near Vernon

READ MORE: Surrey trio arrested after 4-day crime spree in Vernon

Two bears were spotted walking the cliffs above the Okanagan Rail Trail in the Vernon area Saturday, June 27, 2020. (David Ellis - Contributed)

Most Read