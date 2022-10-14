Man’s body discovered on Princeton trail

Police cannot confirm identify of remains at this time

Police also say that criminality is not suspected. File Photo

The body of a deceased male was discovered in Princeton Thursday morning, Oct. 13, according to RCMP.

Detachment commander Sgt. Rob Hughes said it will take several days before the remains can be identified.

For two weeks police have been looking for local resident Dave Horsfall, 61, missing since Sept. 28.

Hughes said there is no criminality suspected in this death, and stressed the male’s identity has not been confirmed.

The body was discovered on a trail leading from Sunset Avenue to The Hut, a local business on Highway 3. That is near Granite Street, where Horsfall was last seen.

David Horsfall has been missing since Sept. 28. Photo RCMP

Horsfall was said to be heading towards the highway, carrying a plastic jug and a car tire and rim.

Related: RCMP search for Princeton man, last seen Sept. 28

Related: Body of Ontario woman missing in B.C. found

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com