Making waste valuable: UBCO receives funds to help businesses reuse, repurpose, recycle

The announcement was made at the launch of UBCO’s Clean Tech Hub

Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan made a funding announcement at UBCO’s Clean Tech Hub in Kelowna to advance circular economy practices on Nov. 16, 2022 (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

UBC Okanagan celebrated the opening of its Clean Tech Hub today (Nov. 16) while Honourable Harjit Sajjan, minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, was in Kelowna to announce new funding to UBCO to help local businesses implement cutting-edge circular economy practices.

The university is receiving $1.04 million to help businesses recover as much value from resources by reusing, repairing, refurbishing, repurposing, re-manufacturing, or recycling products and materials.

“Collaboration between industry and researchers helps solve tough problems – and create new opportunities,” said Sajjan. “By partnering with the University of British Columbia to grow the circular economy, the Government of Canada is helping make B.C. businesses more competitive as they build a prosperous net-zero economy.”

The combination of in-person expertise and a digital repository supporting a circular economy is the first of its kind in B.C. and will help heighten profiles of local companies and innovators creating global solutions.

Sajjan was in Kelowna to announce the opening of a PacifiCan office here and one in Cranbrook.

PacifiCan funded the Clean Tech Hub in 2021, investing $1.9 million.

