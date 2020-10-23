Make room for snow plows: Lake Country district

Drivers asked to avid parking on roads as first snowfall hits region

As the snow flies in the Okanagan, the District of Lake Country is urging drivers to make room for removal crews.

“Please do what you can to park off the road so travel lanes can be effectively cleared,” the district said on social media.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Central and South Okanagan regions. Environment Canada is calling for 10 cm of the white stuff Friday. Crews will be running snow removal equipment along roads and sidewalks throughout the district.

More information on Lake Country snow removal priorities can be found here.

