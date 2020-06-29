Major water main under repair affects Vernon water use

A limited number of Greater Vernon Water customers along Buchanan Road between Ricardo and Murphy roads will be without water June 29, 2020, while the Regional District of North Okanagan works to repair a major water main. (File)

An emergency repair is underway on a major water main serving Greater Vernon Water customers and some customers will be without water for the time being.

The Regional District of North Okanagan is requesting Vernon water customers minimize their water use, especially high-flow agricultural customers in the BX area and east side of Swan Lake.

“To avoid a loss of supply, please do not irrigate for one day, June 30, to help the system remain pressurized,” the RDNO said in a statement Monday, June 29.

A limited number of customers on Buchanan Road, between Ricardo and Murphy roads, will be without water during the repair time.

Signage around the affected areas will be put in place.

The RDNO said by reducing water use and skipping irrigation for one day, customers will help protect the water system and avoid a longer period of restriction, including the potential need to shut off agricultural services.

GVW customers in the Goose Lake Non-Potable Service Area and those east of Murphy Road in Coldstream are not affected and may continue to use water normally.

READ MORE: Traffic moving again on Silver Star Road

READ MORE: Surrey trio arrested after 4-day crime spree in Vernon

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.