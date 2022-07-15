Major residential project proposed near West Kelowna elementary school

The nearly five-hundred apartments would be contained within five buildings

A 490-unit apartment complex is being proposed across the street from Constable Neil Bruce Elementary in West Kelowna.

The development will be considered by the advisory planning committee July 20. The project is planned for the property at 2471 Auburn Road, which is currently a treed, steep hillside.

The site is also home to sensitive terrestrial ecosystems and wildlife.

The nearly 500 apartments would be contained within five buildings, with two of them situated along Auburn Road. The other three would be accessed via a private lane at the upper elevation of the property. The buildings are proposed to be up to six and seven storeys with underground parking.

The property would need to be rezoned to make way for the development. The current zoning allows a care facility, duplex, group home, and townhouse use up to three storeys.

