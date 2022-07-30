A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Major police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after officer-involved shooting

Vancouver Police have released few details, calling it an “unfolding police incident”

There’s a heavy police presence in Vancouver’s downtown eastside after an officer-involved shooting earlier Saturday morning (July 30).

Vancouver Police have released few details, calling it an “unfolding police incident” and asking drivers to stay away from the area of East Hastings between Main and Carrall Streets.

Videos posted to social media show a tense scene with dozens of police and VPD vehicles. Crowds of people can be heard shouting obscenities at the police as a man lies face down in a crosswalk.

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office — which looks into all cases of injuries during police interactions — has deployed investigators to the scene.

The shooting occurred in the heart of a tent city that has been in the area for weeks. Residents were ordered to clear the tent city by Wednesday (July 27) by the Vancouver Fire Department.

More to come…

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aggressive wildfire prompts evacuation orders near Penticton
Next story
RCMP seek help idenifying body found in water near William Bennett Bridge,

Just Posted

William R. Bennett Bridge across Okanagan Lake. (Kelowna Capital News)
RCMP seek help idenifying body found in water near William Bennett Bridge,

A northwest-facing view of the Nohomin Creek wildfire, upslope from the Fraser River at the Seven Mile Creek. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Nohomin Creek wildfire grows to nearly 3,000 hectares

(Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Body discovered in Okanagan Lake in West Kelowna, criminality suspected

Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club cracks SCOREGolf’s top 100 list (Zach Delaney)
Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club ranked first in Kelowna golf courses