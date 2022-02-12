RCMP Emergency Response Team and their tactical truck are on scene at a house on Eckhardt and Winnipeg Saturday morning. (Jeffrey Alderton Kilpatrick Facebook)

UPDATE: Man arrested during major police incident in downtown Penticton

Emergency response team and numerous police surround home at Winnipeg and Eckhardt

A major police scene resulting in the arrest of a 29-year old man unfolded at Winnipeg Street and Eckhardt in downtown Penticton Saturday morning.

RCMP was first alerted of the situation at 4:30 a.m.

The man at the residence was being assaultive and potentially had a firearm, Penticton RCMP said.

The Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiators were called in upon arrival after the man did not comply with the police. The area was contained for a few hours in the morning to safeguard the neighbourhood, said police.

The arrest was made around 9 a.m. after the man surrendered to police outside the Winnipeg Street home.

Numerous Penticton police cars, as well as the RCMP tactical vehicle, were on the scene along with Penticton Fire.

By 9:15 a.m., the situation was under control and everyone involved was confirmed to be OK.

“We are fortunate no one was hurt during this situation,” said Staff Sgt. Bob Vatamaniuck of the Penticton RCMP.

“Through the use of specialized resources available to the RCMP we were able to promptly mitigate the risk to both the public and the police and ensure no one was injured.

Neighbours say they heard noise coming from the home at 4 a.m. and started watching the events unfold at 7:30 a.m.

Several people also reported via social media they heard at least two flashbangs around 8:45 a.m.

