Major multi-family development proposed for Kelowna’s Gordon Drive

Kelowna city staff has received a rezoning application to allow a 192-unit multifamily apartment building proposed for Gordon Drive and Lawrence Avenue.

Vancouver’s PC Urban is the applicant according to documents submitted to the city. The zoning would need to be changed from its current urban centre commercial to mixed-use commercial high density.

A development permit and development variance permit would also be required.

The development plans include 91 one-bedroom, 74 two-bedroom, and 27 three-bedroom units. A child care centre is also planned for the main floor.

City of Kelownadevelopment