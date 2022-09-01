Major injuries avoided in 4-vehicle Vernon crash

Four vehicles were involved in a Thursday morning crash on Alexis Park Drive.

The incident, near the 40th Avenue crosswalk, took place shortly after 11 a.m. Sept. 1

Firefighters on scene said no major injuries were reported.

A four-car collision is slowing traffic on Vernon’s Alexis Park Drive near 39th Avenue. Tow trucks are on scene. pic.twitter.com/3eS3drD8f1 — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) September 1, 2022

RCMP, paramedics and Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded.

Traffic is slowed in both directions while the scene is being cleared.

READ MORE: Vernon active living centre tax impact clarified

READ MORE: Vernon street closed for utility upgrade

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashVernon