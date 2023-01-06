Conceptual rendering of multi-family townhouse development planned for 949 Heweston Court. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Conceptual rendering of multi-family townhouse development planned for 949 Heweston Court. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Major housing development planned for Kelowna’s Mission neighbourhood

A 31-unit townhouse development is proposed for Heweston Court, near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park

A rezoning application for a multi-family housing development planned for the Mission area has been submitted to city hall.

The 31-unit townhouse development is proposed for Heweston Court, near Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park.

The project will include pedestrian access to the park, and a statuary right-of-way to allow public access.

Planning documents also indicate Heweston Court would need to be upgraded and streetlights installed.

City staff is recommending the application be considered by council at its Jan. 9 regular meeting.

READ MORE: Bernard apartments, Barn Owl Brewing on Kelowna council public hearing agenda

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownadevelopmentMissionPlanningRezoning

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
While demand for physician assistants grows worldwide, B.C. uses a ‘wait and see’ approach
Next story
Mystery solved: Dogs rescued from remote B.C. island will be put up for adoption

Just Posted

The Office of the Seniors Advocate is launching the second province-wide survey of residents living in all 294 publicly subsidized long-term care homes in B.C., and is need of volunteers to conduct the survey in West Kelowna. (File photo)
Volunteers needed in West Kelowna to conduct senior survey

(Black Press file photo)
Kelowna council committee appointments made

Approximately 55 chicks were rescued from the hatchery (Barak Mayer/ Meat the Victims Israel)
Israeli police response to animal rights a stark contrast to that of B.C. police: Kelowna activist

Grey Fox Brewing is the newest brewery in the Okanagan and is the first that is fully gluten-free. (@greyfoxbrewery/Instagram)
Grab a growler of gluten-free beer at new Lake Country brewery