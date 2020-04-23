Maintenance starts early at Kelowna facilities

Due to closures, the City of Kelowna has started annual maintenance and cleaning

The City of Kelowna has started annual maintenance and cleaning of several recreation centres and arenas.

Crews were able to start early on their work due to COVID-19 closures in facilities including Parkinson Recreation Centre, H20 Adventure and Fitness Centre and Kelowna Family YMCA.

“It’s important that we take advantage of these buildings being vacant now to be able to maximize public use when it is deemed safe for these facility operations to resume,” the city’s building services manager Arlo Johnson said.

“The last thing we want to do is receive the green light to reopen these facilities, only to shut them down again for annual maintenance.”

For more information about facility closures, you can visit the city’s website.

