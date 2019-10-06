MADD Central Okanagan hosts an annual vigil in Kelowna in remembrance of those killed by drunk drivers. (Contributed)

MADD to host candlelight vigil of hope and remembrance in Kelowna

The vigil will take place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6

MADD Central Okanagan Chapter wil host their annual candlelight ceremony of remembrance to honour those who have been so suddenly and senselessly killed in impaired driving crashes today in Kelowna.

The candlelight ceremony gives victims’ family and friends a special place to remember and pay tribute to all those lost to impaired driving in a safe environment.

Victims, survivors, family and friends are invited to attend and bring a picture of their loved one, as well as the opportunity to say a few words and light a candle. The ceremony gives family and friends a place where they can remember and reflect on their loved ones who have been lost at the hands of drunk drivers.

READ MORE: Kelowna principal wins provincial School Leadership award

“Impaired driving devastates individuals, families and communities,” said MADD Central Okanagan Director Alison McLeod.

“Our candlelight ceremony of remembrance gives us an opportunity to honour the innocent victims of impaired driving, offer support and understanding of their families and friends and raise awareness of the tragic toll this crime takes so we can prevent it from happening to others.”

Every year, on average, more than 1,000 Canadians are killed as a result of impaired driving crashes.

The vigil will take place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna starting at 2 p.m.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes
Next story
Popular Margaret Falls Trail in the Shuswap reopens

Just Posted

MADD to host candlelight vigil of hope and remembrance in Kelowna

The vigil will take place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6

Royal Winnipeg Ballet School seeks next generation of dancers in Kelowna

The auditions will take place at the Canadian School of Ballet on Oct. 16

Okanagan families ‘Latch On’ for Kelowna Breastfeeding Challenge

Over 20 families attend challenge to celebrate breastfeeding over the weekend

Kelowna principal wins provincial School Leadership award

Kelowna Secondary’s Troy White won the award at the Premier’s Awards for Excellence in Education

Crash outside Orchard Park parking lot slows traffic in Kelowna

No serious injuries yet reported

VIDEO: New campaign aims to help Canadians ‘SPOT’ fake news online

News Media Canada launches campaign to help readers sort fact from fiction

Trudeau attacks Conservatives for not releasing platform as leaders prepare for debate

Monday’s debate is the last time any of them will debate each other in English

Popular Margaret Falls Trail in the Shuswap reopens

The trail was badly damaged by a landslide in 2017.

Abortion goodie bags handed out at Chilliwack harvest festival

Organizers of the Rosedale Harvest Festival acknowledge the toy fetuses may have caused ‘unease’

Spending, ICBC, vaping on agenda as B.C. legislature resumes

Real estate market ‘in a tailspin,’ Andrew Wilkinson says

Climate activists plan to close Vancouver bridge as part of Canada-wide protest

In Vancouver, protesters are concerned about rising sea levels, wildfire smoke and tar sands

Four out of five small Canadian businesses broadcast music illegally: survey

Some were surprised by the level of non-compliance found in the survey

Okanagan rinks into final four at Vernon Curling Classic

Jim Cotter will face Kelowna’s Jeff Richard at noon; men’s final at 3 p.m., women’s final at 4 p.m.

Train and SUV collide in Shuswap

Police and train personnel still on-scene; emergency crews have left

Most Read