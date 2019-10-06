MADD to host candlelight vigil of hope and remembrance in Kelowna

The vigil will take place at the Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6

MADD Central Okanagan hosts an annual vigil in Kelowna in remembrance of those killed by drunk drivers. (Contributed)

MADD Central Okanagan Chapter wil host their annual candlelight ceremony of remembrance to honour those who have been so suddenly and senselessly killed in impaired driving crashes today in Kelowna.

The candlelight ceremony gives victims’ family and friends a special place to remember and pay tribute to all those lost to impaired driving in a safe environment.

Victims, survivors, family and friends are invited to attend and bring a picture of their loved one, as well as the opportunity to say a few words and light a candle. The ceremony gives family and friends a place where they can remember and reflect on their loved ones who have been lost at the hands of drunk drivers.

“Impaired driving devastates individuals, families and communities,” said MADD Central Okanagan Director Alison McLeod.

“Our candlelight ceremony of remembrance gives us an opportunity to honour the innocent victims of impaired driving, offer support and understanding of their families and friends and raise awareness of the tragic toll this crime takes so we can prevent it from happening to others.”

Every year, on average, more than 1,000 Canadians are killed as a result of impaired driving crashes.

