A precautionary boil water notice has been issued Sunday, June 26, for customers of Mabel Lake Water. (Black Press: file photo)

Mabel Lake Water under precautionary boil notice

High turbidity levels prompt boil water notice Sunday, June 26

Mabel Lake Water (MLW), in conjunction with Interior Health, advises customers supplied by Mabel Lake Water they are on a Precautionary Boil Water Notice (BWN) as of Sunday, June 26.

The BWN is in effect until the turbidity levels have returned to acceptable levels and sampling results confirm that the drinking water is safe.

Due to spring run-off, the turbidity levels have exceeded 5.0 NTU, (Nephelometric Turbidity Units) and all customers who receive water from MLW are on a BWN. Melting snow has resulted in an increased presence of particles like clay and silt (turbidity) in the water that enters the water treatment process.

Until the BWN is rescinded, customers should exercise caution when using water for consumption purposes. All customers, especially young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, may choose to boil their water for at least one minute when using for purposes, such as:

• drinking;

• brushing teeth;

• washing fruits and vegetables to be eaten raw;

• preparing any food;

• mixing baby formula;

• making beverages or ice.

Why is this notice in place?

Customers will be notified of any updates at www.rdno.ca/news (filter by Water Notices) and the RDNO’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RDNorthOkanagan. You can also subscribe to receive email updates at www.rdno.ca/subscribe.

