Mabel Lake FSR wildfire evacuation alert east of Lumby still in place

An evacuation alert remains in place for the Bunting Lake Wildfire burning near the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road east of Lumby. (Sylvia Wilson photo)

An evacuation alert remains in place for 10,000 block -17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Rd (FSR) – aka Lumby Mabel Lake Road – including properties known as Cottonwoods due to the wildfire on the eastside of Mabel Lake known as the Bunting Lake Wildfire.

The alert was issued Friday, July 16, around 4 p.m. by Regional District of North Okanagan.

“The alert is to prepare you to evacuate your premises or property should it be found necessary,” the regional district said. “Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.”

The B.C. Wildfire Service continues to work on fire breaks and attacking the wildfire, but the fire still poses a potential risk to life, health, and roadways. Residents on an Evacuation ALERT should prepare to leave at any moment, should the situation evolve and result in an elevated risk.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

• Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area, should an Evacuation Order be called while separated;

• Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure;

• Prepare to move persons with disabilities, children and/or neighbours, if assistance is needed;

•Prepare to take pets with you and move livestock to a safe area (if possible);

•Arrange transportation for all your household members. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles;

• Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible

• Wait for an Evacuation Order to be issued before evacuating. Monitor news/radio/online source for information on evacuation orders and location of reception centres.

The RDNO is closely monitoring the situation, and we expect to provide the next update on Monday, July 19, at 12 p.m. through the RDNO website and on Facebook.

