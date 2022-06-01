Lunch hour crash at Springfield and Dilworth in Kelowna

A three-vehicle collision heavily slowed down traffic at Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive on Wednesday.

Around 12p.m., on June 1, emergency crews were called to the scene, including one fire engine, one ambulance and a police cruiser.

The right turn onto Springfield from Dilworth was blocked off to traffic.

One person involved was put into the ambulance for treatment.

Three vehicle crash on Springfield in #Kelowna. Only one lane going westbound and Dilworth onto Springfield is blocked off @KelownaCapNews @BlackPressMedia pic.twitter.com/pvYX38We82 — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) June 1, 2022

READ MORE: Crash backs up traffic at Oceola and 97 in Lake Country

car crashCity of KelownaTraffic