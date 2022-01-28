Lumby woman competes to be Inked Magazine’s next cover girl

Phoebe Suttling currently has the most votes in her group

Lumby’s Phoebe Suttling is vying to become the next cover girl of Inked Magazine in an online competition running until March 17, 2022. (Inked photo)

A Lumby woman is on the path to becoming Inked Magazine’s next cover girl.

Heavily clad in tattoos, Phoebe Suttling is taking part in an online competition for the chance to grace the magazine cover and win $25,000 in the process.

Suttling is currently in first place in the group stage.

In a questionnaire on the competition’s website, Suttling says if she were to win, she’d use the money for a trip in her camper van, pay off bills for her new business and, of course, get more tattoos.

The competition is in the beginning stage. Public voting from now until Feb. 3 will reduce the number of contestants to the final 15. The top 10 will be decided Feb. 10 and the the top five on Feb. 17. Voting for the finals will begin March 11 and end March 17.

READ MORE: ‘I am a fighter’: Revelstoke woman striving to win tattoo competition

READ MORE: Inked Lumby lady builds self esteem through cover girl contest

Brendan Shykora

contest