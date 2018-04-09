Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Spelling scullion and deplorable in tie-breaker round lifts Hannah May Ramis to B.C. Junior title

Deplorable is not usually a happy word.

For Lumby student Hannah May Ramis, it might just be her new favourite word.

Ramis correctly spelled deplorable to win the 2018 Spelling Bee of Canada provincial championship in the Junior division. She competed against 38 other students from across the province at the Khalsa School in Surrey. Ramis now advances to the National Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto next month.

“I’m really happy that I won because it’s my first spelling bee,” said Ramis, who is in Grade 5 and home-schooled through the Ascend Online program.

After four rounds and about 140 words, seven students were left standing and headed into the tie-breaker round.

The first tie-breaker word was “chronometer.” Three kids misspelled the word but Ramis successfully spelled it when her turn came.

She was followed by Jacob Menke, who correctly spelled “oxygen.” The rest of the spellers misspelled their words so Ramis and Menke were declared the top-two finalists.

It was an intense several rounds as Menke and Ramis vied for the championship title, unable to correctly spell words such as “famulus,” “bipartite” and “baobab.”

Finally, after Menke misspelled “scullion,” Ramis had to spell the same word and then another word to be declared champion. She successfully spelled “scullion” and also spelled “deplorable” to cap the competition.

Not only does she get to go to the national finals, Ramis also collected $500 and a big trophy for the provincial title.


newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Body of missing West Kelowna man found

Just Posted

Body of missing West Kelowna man found

RCMP confirm missing West Kelowna man found deceased

Reel Reviews: Ready all players

We say, “Spielberg makes a video game movie full of ’80s references.”

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Body found near creek in West Kelowna

The exact location and identity of the body, found after 1 p.m. Sunday, has not been released

Vernon Photography Club brings home gold

Vernon shutterbugs bring home first Okanagan gold in North Shore Photographic Challenge

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester with “Women’s Lives Matters” charged at Bill Cosby Monday

Trump complains about “STUPID TRADE” with China

President Donald Trump complained yet again about “STUPID TRADE” with China

NY high school students injured when bus strikes overpass

The charter bus carrying teenagers struck a bridge overpass on Long island, seriously injuring several passengers

B.C. teen swimmer ties record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Kelowna swimmer Taylor Ruck ties Canada record with seventh Commonwealth Games medal

Lumby student wins B.C. spelling bee

Spelling scullion and deplorable in tie-breaker round lifts Hannah May Ramis to B.C. Junior title

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Update: Stolen sculpture from Penticton park found

Hatbox man walked away from Gyro Park

‘Great group of kids:’ Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The vigil took place Sunday night at the Broncos home arena in central Saskatchewan

Most Read