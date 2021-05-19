Empty viles of the Pfizer vaccine line a container at an Interior Health clinic in Vernon. (IH photo)

Empty viles of the Pfizer vaccine line a container at an Interior Health clinic in Vernon. (IH photo)

Lumby records first fully vaccinated individual

45,947 needles find arms in Greater Vernon Area, IH report shows

One individual in Lumby is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 – the first in town.

New Interior Health vaccination statistics show 45,947 shots have been administered in the North Okanagan communities of Vernon, Enderby, Armstrong and Lumby.

The Vernon Health Area, which includes Lumby, has seen a 15 per cent increase in jabs in people over 18 since IH’s last report May 6.

There are about 62,400 people 18 and older living in the Vernon Health Area and according to May 19 numbers, 62 per cent of those have received a shot – 1,850 of them got their second doses.

In Armstrong, 2,693 people have had their first shot and 96 others have had their second.

North in Enderby, 121 people are now fully vaccinated and 3,840 others have received their first poke. Enderby was vaccinated in a whole community approach. Registration was opened to all over the age of 18 on April 20.

More than 2,000 in Sicamous and 15,380 in Salmon Arm have also had a dose, or two, of the vaccine.

READ MORE: Vaccination rate continues to climb in North Okanagan

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Spallumcheen workers get a shot at COVID-19 protection
Next story
Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

Just Posted

Empty viles of the Pfizer vaccine line a container at an Interior Health clinic in Vernon. (IH photo)
Lumby records first fully vaccinated individual

45,947 needles find arms in Greater Vernon Area, IH report shows

North Okanagan business Hytec Kohler set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spallumcheen plant Friday, May 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Spallumcheen workers get a shot at COVID-19 protection

Hytec Kohler brings Interior Health vaccination clinic on site

Seger Nelson dancers McKeely Borger and Val Chou in taqəš. (Contributed)
Vernon-raised choreographer to close out Kelowna Ballet’s digital season

Season finale a dedicated night of dance honouring frontline health-care workers

(UBCO’s Airborne Disease Transmission Research Cluster)
UBCO research team working to contain airborne disease transmission

The team brings in researchers and students from different disciplines

(Black Press Media file)
Interior Health confirms Kelowna, Lake Country school exposures

Rutland Senior and George Elliot Secondary recorded exposures on May 18

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Ginger is being called a hero after the dog’s remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)
Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire

Ginger saved the homeowner’s life and is thought to have gone back in to save the cat

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September
GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September

Pending government approval, the tournament will take place at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

Most Read