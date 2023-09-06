A house fire in Lumby is not being considered suspicious. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Spet. 5, 2023. (Nadine Cvd/Facebook)

Lumby family displaced by house fire

The blaze, sparked Tuesday afternoon, is not being considered suspicious

A house fire in Lumby resulted in no injuries, and the local fire chief says it was not suspicious in nature.

The fire took place on Grandview Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and crews were called to the scene around 4 p.m., says Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

Lumby Fire Department sent 13 crew members to the blaze, and also called in the Lavington Fire Department for some extra man power.

“We had it under control in about an hour, but we were there until about 9 p.m. last night doing hot spots,” Clayton said Wednesday, adding crews went back this morning to check for hot spots once more and “everything looked good.”

The residents were home at the time, but managed to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and while it is not suspicious, crews will be heading back to the scene Wednesday afternoon to do a more thorough cause determination.

“We want to thank the public, they were very cooperative in staying out of the way, giving us room to do our thing,” Clayton said.

The house sustained extensive water and smoke damage and is unlivable until major restoration work is done, said Clayton, adding the residents are being cared for by Emergency Support Services.

Friends of the family that lost their home are collecting clothes from the community to help out.

“They do not have any clothes and are low on cash to find a new place. If you can find it in your heart to help this family they would be extremely grateful,” Nadine Cvd posted in the Around the Block Lumby Facebook page.

Monetary donations can be sent to snowgirl_1234@hotmail.com, or message the email address to arrange a drop-off.

