Lt.-Gov. Guichon believes she made the right decision

Outgoing Lt.-Gov Judith Guichon said her most memorable moments weren’t surrounding the election

Judith Guichon said she’s leaving with several lifetimes worth of memories.

After five years as B.C.’s viceregal representative of Queen Elizabeth II, Guichon believes she made the right call when she deciding against a new election in 2017, but her most memorable work was with students and community.

Guichon’s last day is April 23, with Janet Austin taking over for the 29th lieutenant-Governor, who said she looks forward to spending more time with friends and family back at her ranch in the Nicola Valley.

Watch her exit interview with Black Press reporter Kristyn Anthony.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Okanagan Eats back for another year
UPDATED: Unions, CP Rail come to agreement, avoiding work stoppage

