The Lower Similkameen Indian Band announced the closure of the Chopaka Bridge Beach Area Tuesday (July 7) morning, saying the COVID-19 crisis, “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat.” Pictured above is LSIB Chief Keith Crow. (Brennan Phillips - Keremeos Review - File)

Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members

The COVID-19 crisis “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat” says the LSIB

A beach located on Lower Similkameen Indian Band (LSIB) land has been closed to the public until further notice.

The LSIB announced the closure of the Chopaka Bridge Beach Area Tuesday (July 7) morning, saying the COVID-19 crisis, “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat.”

The beach, they explained, is known to draw many from outside the community during summer months and often becomes overcrowded. It is located just south of Cawston, off Highway 3.

READ MORE: Urge travellers to follow COVID-19 rules in a ‘gentle way’: B.C.’s top doctor

“The upcoming summer months combined with many outside visitors coming into our region and area presents a major concern for our community,” read a statement from the LSIB.

The Chopaka Bridge Beach Area (Lot 41) is now restricted for use by LSIB members only.

“Our decision is based on our elected responsibility for keeping our community members safe, especially our children elders and most vulnerable, and minimizing any threat of COVID-19 coming into our community.”

READ MORE: Summerland campground to provide COVID-safe accommodations for temporary farm-workers

READ MORE: Coalmont woman airlifted after ATV crash

@KeremeosNews
phil.mclachlan@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Lake Country home destroyed by fire
Next story
Lake Country home destroyed by fire

Just Posted

Lake Country home destroyed by fire

Call came in from Teresa Road just after 6 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Boomer Talk: Vernon homeless outreach team and COVID-19

Columnist Carole Fawcett catches up with two generous women going above and beyond to support the community

Hidden cameras in Okanagan forests catch illegal dumpers, lead to fines

The Okanagan Forest Task Force’s have led to 13 or 14 tickets for illegal dumpers

YLW implements further safety measures amid COVID-19

The new safety measures came into effect on July 7

Morning Start: Dogs can smell cancer

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 7, 2020

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision on Trans Canada

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

Tofino beachgoers ‘horrified’ by Sea-Doos, Jet Skis, in surf zone

“I was quite distressed to see it.”

Budget officer pegs cost of basic income as calls for it grow due to COVID-19

Planned federal spending to date on pandemic-related aid now tops about $174 billion

Princeton teens transport unconscious friend to hospital in wheelbarrow – police say alcohol was a factor

Kids eventually flag down passing ambulance

Sexologist likens face mask debate to condom debate: What can we learn from it?

Society’s approach to condom usage since the 1980s can be applied to face masks today, one expert says

Lower Similkameen Indian Band closes beach near Cawston to non-band members

The COVID-19 crisis “has not gone away” and “remains an ever present threat” says the LSIB

B.C. homeowners plead for action on condo insurance crisis

Strata property fees growing bigger than mortgage payments

Security camera captures woman stealing package from Westbank doorstep

Sharon Utton posted a video of the incident to Facebook shortly after it happened on Saturday, July 4

Indigenous man behind complaint of BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy has died

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argued that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Most Read