Lower Mainland mom beyond grateful since missing daughter found near Clearwater

Amy had left Vernon Sunday and reported missing after she never arrived at 100 Mile House destination

Despite being dehydrated and hungry, a missing Lower Mainland woman has been found safe and sound.

Amy Anonby was travelling to 100 Mile House Sunday from Vernon, where she was visiting friends. When she didn’t show up at her destination a missing persons report was filed and RCMP, Search and Rescue and her parents started the search for the 22-year-old.

The young woman’s yellow Volkswagen Beetle ended up breaking down on a back road, but the car and Anonby were found late Monday night.

“We are so proud of her,” said mom Lori Larson Anonby. “She stayed with her car, made herself visible by pushing her car into the middle of the lane and highlighting it with mirrors and signs and bright coloured items. She says she and her car was even visited by a curious bear. She traversed the backroads bravely but our poor bug’s oil pan gave out on an unfriendly rock.”

Lori and family are extremely grateful for everyone involved.

“We were so busy searching remote roads that we had no idea of the outpouring of concern and love from you all,” said Lori.

“And to the beautiful people of 100 Mile and Clearwater…can’t thank you enough for huge hearts and commitment, especially Const. Clint Laing who worked nonstop without sleeping and his wife, all the SAR members and amazing members of the community who searched without giving up.”

Some “sweet people” even gave the family two gorgeous cabins to sleep in for the night, at no charge.

“And thank you, thank you, thank you volunteers – especially Colin and Dusty for persevering later than allowed and for finding our girl. We met so many of you along the backroads. Wish I could hug you all in person!

“It has been the longest day and a half of our lives, for sure. Thank you all for your prayers. Just beyond grateful!”

