Lower Mainland man in critical condition after shooting in Kelowna

The RCMP are asking for witness or people with dashcam footage to come forward

A shooting that is believed to be targeted took place on Tuesday night in Kelowna.

The RCMP received calls from Kelowna General Hospital at 10 p.m. on Aug. 2 about a Lower Mainland man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to hospital without ambulance, and isn’t expected to survive his injuries.

While the investigation is in the early stages, the RCMP Serious Crimes Unit believes people involved are well known to police and that there was a motive behind the attack.

“Incidents of this nature are concerning to say the least,” said Inspector Beth McAndie, investigative services officer for Kelowna RCMP. “The police would like to assure the public that there is a team of dedicated resources assigned to this investigation and want to ensure that the public that the safety of the citizens of Kelowna remains our primary focus.”

The shooting happened at the 1800-block of KLO Road.

RCMP are asking for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward by calling 250-762-3300 or contacting Crimestoppers to remain anonymous here.

This shooting takes place almost exactly two years after a Lower Mainland man was shot in the McCulloch Road area in East Kelowna.

