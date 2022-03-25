Lower lookout on Kelowna’s Knox Mountain opens to vehicle access

Knox Mountain Drive will open to allow vehicles to access the first lookout as of March 28.

Last year council endorsed a two-year multi-modal strategy trial allowing vehicles to access the lower lookout from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

“The new access strategy allows for a shared approach between vehicles and non-vehicular modes to allow many ways to access the mountain,” said Melanie Steppuhn, parks and landscape planner. “With this approach and continual park improvements, it should be a great season.”

While the province has eased public health orders and restrictions, the city asks visitors to be respectful to others when using public spaces. Dog owners are asked to keep their pets on leash, unless in designated off-leash areas. Park users are reminded as the weather warms up, the risk of wildfire also increases. Information on regulations for provincial fire bans can be found here. Smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes and cannabis, is banned in all city and regional parks and beaches.

More information about the Knox Mountain Mountain Management Plan Engagement can be found on the City of Kelowna website.

