Last year, Vernon’s Simolo Customs Ltd. received Transport Canada approval to build its low-speed electric NXT vehicles. (Contributed)

Last year, Vernon’s Simolo Customs Ltd. received Transport Canada approval to build its low-speed electric NXT vehicles. (Contributed)

Low-speed electric vehicles given green light for Sicamous roads

Council approves bylaw for zero-emission vehicles

The District of Sicamous is opening its streets to low-speed electric vehicles.

At its April 28 meeting, district council approved a bylaw allowing the use of zero-emission vehicles within Sicamous.

The bylaw pertains to four-wheeled vehicles powered by electric motors, capable of travelling 32 kilometres per hour (but no more than 40) in a distance of 1.6 km on a paved, level surface.

Vehicles supported by the bylaw must meet or exceed federal standards under the Motor Vehicle Safety Act (MVSA) for a low-speed vehicle and include a decal indicating they are compliant with the Act.

According to the bylaw, supported vehicles may be driven on any road in the district with a speed limit of 50 km/h or less and, where applicable, only in the right-hand lane except when making a left turn or when passing another vehicle.

Council asked district staff to create such a bylaw in March 2021.

Read more: Sicamous plans bylaw to allow electric carts on district streets

Read more: Grant gets Eagle Valley Transportation Society rolling again

At the time, Coun. Gord Bushell told the Eagle Valley News the vehicles in mind would be similar to golf carts, but with safety features such as turn signals. He said such carts would be well suited to parts of Sicamous due to its largely flat topography, and areas where the speed limits are low. He said the electric carts could be a zero-emission alternative to residents’ other vehicles for short trips around town.

According to ICBC, the vehicles would be licensed with regular passenger vehicle plates, and would be allowed to cross highways but only to proceed on roads on which they’re allowed.

Asked at the April 28 meeting if three-wheeled vehicles might also be accepted under the bylaw, Bushell suggested they could, provided they fall under the same MVSA standards and include the decal indicating their compliance.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Electric vehiclesSicamous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Cycling educator shows how to navigate Vernon’s new roundabouts
Next story
Co-op fuels North Okanagan-Shuswap charities, non-profits with cash

Just Posted

Alex Hegedus (left) with his wife and two young children. (Contributed/Kelowna RCMP)
Family offers reward for information about Peachland man’s suspicious 2018 death

Alex Hegedus died under suspicious circumstances in March 2018

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded to a car fire on Anderson Way Friday, May 7, 2021. (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)
Car fire snuffed in Vernon parking lot

The vehicle was fully engulfed upon crews’ arrival, according to Anderson Way Home Depot staff

A woman checks out a jobs advertisement sign during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto in April 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Kelowna’s unemployment rate jumps in April, remains one of Canada’s lowest

Kelowna had the fifth-lowest unemployment rate of major centres across the country in April

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP reported to 287 mental health calls between Jan. 1, 2021, and May 1. (Black Press files)
Vernon Mounties respond to 287 mental health calls in 5 months

RCMP remind public to take care of mental health and well-being during national week

The Tolko Mill in Kelowna on Feb. 2, 2018. (File)
Tolko receives extension for environmental assessment of defunct Kelowna mill

The extension gives Tolko time to decommission, remove structures at the site

Protesters attempt to stop clear-cutting of old-growth trees in Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew. (Will O’Connell photo)
VIDEO: Workers, activists clash at site of Vancouver Island logging operation

Forest license holders asking for independent investigation into incident

Revelstoke’s Mayor Gary Sulz getting his COVID-19 vaccination on April 5. (Jocelyn Doll - Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke is leading B.C.’s interior on vaccinations: Interior Health

Approximately 70% of the community has first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An unused fruit stand at Highway 97 and Road 1 went up in flames Thursday night. (Oliver Fire Department)
Abandoned South Okanagan fruit stand fire considered suspicious

The timing of the midnight fire is one reason the fire is suspicious

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Junior A team Coquitlam Express is offering all Tri-City residents who get vaccinated against COVID-19 a free ticket to one of their games. (Facebook/Coquitlam Express)
B.C. hockey team offering free tickets to hometown fans who get the COVID-19 vaccine

‘We know the only way to get fans back is people getting vaccinated,’ says Express’ general manager Tali Campbell

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s latest COVID-19 restrictions cost thousands of service jobs

Part-time workers set back again by spike in virus spread

A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward A sign indicating face coverings are required by the establishment is pictured on the front door of a business in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Leaked report shows detailed B.C. COVID-19 data not being released to public

Documents obtained by the Vancouver Sun show cases broken down by neighbourhoods

Abbotsford school board trustee Phil Anderson has stepped down after sharing an offensive image on Facebook. (File photo)
Abbotsford trustee temporarily steps down after sharing post relating COVID masks to slavery

Phil Anderson to receive training to better understand provincial mask mandate after posting picture

Most Read