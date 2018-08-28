Low-fare airline gets more business than expected

FlairAir, which relocated to Edmonton from Kelowna, surpassed load projections

Flair, Canada’s low-fare airline, which recently relocated its headquarters from Kelowna to Edmonton, announced that after doubling its summer flying, the airline surpassed load factor projections.

“It’s been a delightfully busy summer for us,” said executive chairman David Tait. “Since mid-June, when we more than doubled our capacity and expanded our network to 10 cities from Victoria to Halifax, our fleet of seven aircraft has carried more than a quarter million passengers and we’re currently enjoying load factors in excess of 90 per cent.”

READ MORE: FlairAir leaves Kelowna, makes Edmonton home

Having led the way as the nation’s first low fare airline, among other initiatives, Flair is working closely with Edmonton’s community at large to firmly establish its position as the city’s ‘hometown airline,’ according to the airline’s news release. Already, some 75 per cent of the airline’s flights go through Edmonton International Airport EIA. Throughout the coming months, Flair will continue to relocate staff to its new HQ building at EIA, as well as hire for new positions from the local labour pool, the release said.

Flair recently announced low fare service (starting in December) out of Edmonton, Winnipeg and Toronto (YYZ), to Palm Springs,Phoenix/Mesa, Las Vegas, Miami, Orlando and St. Pete/Clearwater, the release said.

“Going forward, our robust fleet expansion plan should see up to 20 newer, more fuel efficient and longer-range aircraft by the end of 2020. The first additions will start arriving in early 2019 as our current aircraft are rapidly phased out,” Tait said in the release.

READ MORE: FlairAir looks to the Okanagan for support as it spreads its wings

The cities from which Flair operates benefit with dramatically lower average airfares as a direct consequence of the carrier’s market presence; airports served by Flair also report an increase in new and first-time travellers.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Facing new pressures, Canadian negotiators re-enter trade talks with US, Mexico
Next story
‘Freak accident:’ Calgary girl falls through blanket fort, paralyzed by glass

Just Posted

Low-fare airline gets more business than expected

FlairAir, which relocated to Edmonton from Kelowna, surpassed load projections

Air quality statement ended for Central Okanagan

The air has returned to normal in Kelowna

Short term rentals allowed in Lake Country

The district approved of the rental bylaw last week

Kelowna mayor requests residents ‘work together’ to address city problems

“What I can tell you is we need to work together.”

Vernon man charged 16 months after drug lab bust

A Vernon man has been charged after a clandestine drug lab was busted in March 2017.

VIDEO: New Indigenous dictionary compiled to save language in B.C.

New SENĆOŦEN dictionary has over 1,500 pages and 12,000 words

Vancouver Canucks release Young Stars Classic roster

Jonathan Dahlen, Jett Woo, Olli Juolevi and Elias Pettersson among the top names coming to Penticton

Suspect in crime spree from Nelson to Revelstoke to Hope gets time served

Anthony Creed Cortez robbed jewelry store, stole motorcycle, allegedly crashed SUV

B.C. teachers’ union fires at government for lack of teachers, supplies

2018/19 will be the second school year with the BC NDP in charge

‘Freak accident:’ Calgary girl falls through blanket fort, paralyzed by glass

The injury severed her spinal cord in half

Facing new pressures, Canadian negotiators re-enter trade talks with US, Mexico

Top members of Canada’s negotiating team made an abrupt return to NAFTA talks

Snowy Mountain resources diverted to other Similkameen fires

The Snowy Mountain fire is responding so well resources have been taken… Continue reading

B.C. lacrosse legends celebrate Canadian titles, life after crash

Vernon Senior B lacrosse team survived a 1976 plane crash after victory in Winnipeg

B.C. maintained budget surplus for 2017-18, despite increased spending

The B.C. government reduced its debt and achieved a balanced budget

Most Read