Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis has served as the band's chief since his first of six electoral wins in 1991. (File photo)

Louis returns as Okanagan Indian Band chief

Byron Louis defeats five challengers to earn sixth term as Chief

Byron Louis will celebrate his 10th year as Okanagan Indian Band Chief.

Louis, first elected to the position in 2011, defeated five other candidates to remain Chief as the band held its elections Tuesday, March 30.

Louis, who will be serving his sixth term, garnered 257 votes to defeat challenges from Reynold Bonneau, Valerie Chiba, Garett Lawrence, William Robert Wilson and Daniel Wilson.

Lawrence, Chiba, Sharon Cullen and Cindy Brewer were among the band councillors who were not re-elected.

Five of nine incumbent councillors will be back for another term.

Topping the councillor poll was Viola Brown, who collected 305 votes, six more than David Marchand. Allan Louis (293), Sheldon Louis (258), Ryan Oliverius (256), Tim Isaac (242), Rachel Marchand (228), Daniel Wilson (225), Rochelle Saddleman (220) and Joseph Jack (218) round out the new council.

There were 33 candidates for the 10 seats.

“Congratulations to the successful candidates and a huge thank you to all those who ran in the election,” said the band in a release announcing the results.

“It takes courage and determination to put your name forward as a candidate in an election. Limlemt to all the candidates.”

A total of 676 ballots were cast.

The newly-elected chief and council will be sworn at an event in the near future to officially start their term of office.

READ MORE: Deal moves Okanagan Indian Band closer to its own water utility

READ MORE: New Okanagan Indian Band primary care clinic now accepting patients


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ElectionsIndigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘He was our Superman’: Horsefly fire department, community grieves loss of avalanche victim
Next story
Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses, footage of Monday shooting

Just Posted

Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital

Three patients test positive; appointments, emergency care unaffected

Kelowna General Hospital (File photo)
Kelowna General Hospital hit with third COVID-19 outbreak

IH announces new outbreak on hospital’s 4E unit; outbreak on 5B ongoing; 4B outbreak over

Police are looking for witnesses or dash cam footage of a shooting incident in Kelowna on March 29. (Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP seek witnesses, footage of Monday shooting

The incident took place in the parking lot of Global Fitness Gym on Harvey Avenue

Okanagan Indian Band Chief Byron Louis has served as the band's chief since his first of six electoral wins in 1991. (File photo)
Louis returns as Okanagan Indian Band chief

Byron Louis defeats five challengers to earn sixth term as Chief

Ski village at Big White Ski Resort. (Contributed)
Big White mulls lease termination after large party at restaurant turns heads

The ski resort has fired two of its staff members

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

A Vancouver man is facing charges after a video of him using a bike to hit an anti-masker’s car was posted to social media on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (Reddit)
VIDEO: Assault charges recommended after Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker

Anti-masker was part of convoy in Vancouver on March 27

B.C.’s fishing, hunting and ecotourism operations are mainly on Crown land, and have been shut down or struggling due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. NDP quietly ‘forgives’ Crown land rent after hikes of up to 300%

Fishing, hunting, ecotourism lodges hanging on in COVID-19

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shari O’Neill thinks mailing rebate cheques for less than $5 is wasteful and will amount to “stale cheques,” a loss of savings for ICBC customers. (Twitter/Shari O’Neill)
‘A colossal waste’: B.C. woman questions why ICBC issued $1 rebate cheque

Shari O’Neill says the corporation should credit rebates less than $5 into customer accounts

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An escort is silhouetted against a window as she poses at a downtown Vancouver apartment, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. An alliance of 25 sex worker rights groups says the Criminal Code violate sex workers’ constitutional rights to security, personal autonomy, life, liberty, free expression, free association, and equality. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Criminal laws violate charter rights of sex workers, advocates say in court challenge

Canadian Alliance for Sex Work Law Reform say provisions violate sex workers’ charter rights

The Okanagan Fest of Ale is cancelled for 2021. (File photo)
Okanagan Fest of Ale officially cancelled for 2021

This is the second year the local beer festival has been cancelled

Kyle Gianis the victim of Monday's shooting.
Shooting outside Kelowna gym gang-related

Kyle Gianis is said to have survived two other targeted shootings in the Lower Mainland

Most Read