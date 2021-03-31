Louis returns as Okanagan Indian Band chief

Byron Louis defeats five challengers to earn sixth term as Chief

Byron Louis will celebrate his 10th year as Okanagan Indian Band Chief.

Louis, first elected to the position in 2011, defeated five other candidates to remain Chief as the band held its elections Tuesday, March 30.

Louis, who will be serving his sixth term, garnered 257 votes to defeat challenges from Reynold Bonneau, Valerie Chiba, Garett Lawrence, William Robert Wilson and Daniel Wilson.

Lawrence, Chiba, Sharon Cullen and Cindy Brewer were among the band councillors who were not re-elected.

Five of nine incumbent councillors will be back for another term.

Topping the councillor poll was Viola Brown, who collected 305 votes, six more than David Marchand. Allan Louis (293), Sheldon Louis (258), Ryan Oliverius (256), Tim Isaac (242), Rachel Marchand (228), Daniel Wilson (225), Rochelle Saddleman (220) and Joseph Jack (218) round out the new council.

There were 33 candidates for the 10 seats.

“Congratulations to the successful candidates and a huge thank you to all those who ran in the election,” said the band in a release announcing the results.

“It takes courage and determination to put your name forward as a candidate in an election. Limlemt to all the candidates.”

A total of 676 ballots were cast.

The newly-elected chief and council will be sworn at an event in the near future to officially start their term of office.

