Loud warning sound in car blamed for North Shuswap crash

When a warning sound for low tire pressure went off in a vehicle, the driver panicked and drove off the road.

Chase RCMP were provided this reason when officers responded to a crash on Sept. 23 about 11 a.m. near Squilax Anglemont Road.

They found a white Mazda sedan down a steep embankment.

“A witness reported a slightly different version of events. He reported that he was following the car and saw it pull a U-turn on the highway. He stated that the occupants of the car appeared to be fighting before the vehicle went off the road,” said Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

The driver and passenger were both assessed by paramedics but did not appear to be injured. The driver was issued a violation ticket for driving without due care.

