Loud ‘explosion’ shakes Rutland neighbourhood

Residents of Sylvania Crescent were rattled by what sounded like an explosion that shook their homes Thursday night.
According to a neighbour at about 9:40 p.m., a large bang was heard that clattered pictures on the wall of their house, followed by a terrible smell.
A witness said the explosion appeared to come from a shed in the backyard of a home. There was no sign of any visible flames, they said.
Fire crews and an RCMP officer responded to the home in the 1300 block of Sylvania and discovered a man with minor burns. He was transported to hospital.
Police say there is no related criminal investigation into the matter.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.